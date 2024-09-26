Here's Why SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) standing at $106, reflecting a +0.04% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 18.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of SharkNinja, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.12, marking a 17.89% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.29 billion, indicating a 20.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $5.18 billion, which would represent changes of +31.37% and +21.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. SharkNinja, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.07. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.82.

We can additionally observe that SN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.43. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Furniture industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Furniture industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

