Here's Why SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Fell More Than Broader Market

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) closed the most recent trading day at $113.93, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

The stock of company has fallen by 3.15% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.44%.

The upcoming earnings release of SharkNinja, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.32, showcasing a 9.09% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.62 billion, showing a 13.64% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.05 per share and a revenue of $6.32 billion, indicating changes of +15.56% and +14.35%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SharkNinja, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SharkNinja, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.87 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.52.

One should further note that SN currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.08. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.52 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.