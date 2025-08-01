Here's Why SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) closed at $112.29, marking a -3.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.6% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.24%.

The company's stock has climbed by 8.26% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.25%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 7, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.78, indicating a 9.86% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.37 billion, indicating a 9.34% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $6.24 billion, indicating changes of +14.19% and +12.78%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. SharkNinja, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.26. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.71.

Investors should also note that SN has a PEG ratio of 2.08 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.93.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 169, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.