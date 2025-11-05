Here's Why Shares in Viking Therapeutics Shot Higher in October

Key Points

Takeover speculation is rife in the industry, particularly with companies with promising obesity drug pipelines.

Management reassured investors that there could be substantial value in its lead drug candidate, VK2735.

10 stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics ›

Shares in Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose by a whopping 44.9% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The move occurred in three legs, and each one was preceded by positive news flow that encouraged investors to believe in the value of its lead drug candidate VK2735 (to treat obesity and those who are overweight and have type 2 diabetes).

Why Viking Therapeutics' stock soared: The first leg

The first leg up occurred early in the month and is the result of another round of takeover activity in the biotech industry. Pfizer tried to fill a hole in its obesity pipeline by agreeing to buy Metsera (NASDAQ: MTSR) (owner of an innovative pipeline of weight loss drugs) in late September, only for Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) (itself a key player in the obesity market) to enter an as-yet unresolved bidding war with Pfizer over Metsera in October.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Naturally, such activity raises the question as to who's next? And who might be next in line for a bid when Pfizer or Novo Nordisk fails in the battle for Metsera? One answer could be Viking Therapeutics, not least as larger pharmaceutical companies often have a better record of taking promising drugs, such as VK2735, through late-stage clinical trials.

Why Viking Therapeutics' stock soared: The second leg

VK2735 is being tested in oral and subcutaneous (injectable under the skin) form. It disappointed investors with its safety and tolerability data (although efficacy was satisfactory) in a phase 2 trial (oral), which led the stock to sink in August.

However, the market was pleased on Oct. 21 when the company informed investors that it had initiated a phase 1 trial to explore the possibility of using VK2735 (oral) as a maintenance dose after patients receive VK2735 (subcutaneous). This helped convince investors there was still significant value in VK2735 (oral).

Why Viking Therapeutics' stock soared: The third leg

Finally, the company's third-quarter earnings results on Oct. 23 saw management confirm it had the resources to take VK2735 (subcutaneous) through phase 3 trials, and enrollment in that trial was ahead of schedule.

What's next for Viking Therapeutics?

Enrollment in the two VK2735 (subcutaneous) phase 3 trials is expected to end by the end of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. Given that the trials involve 78 weeks of treatment, the results won't be released until at least mid-2027. The phase 1 VK2735 (oral) dosing trial results are expected in the middle of 2026.

Should you invest $1,000 in Viking Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Viking Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Viking Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,269!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,268,146!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,076% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk and Viking Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.