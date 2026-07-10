Here's Why Shares in Venture Global Soared This Week (Hint: It's Iran-Related)

Key Points

Venture Global's expansion could reshape global LNG supply.

Long-term supply risks in the Strait of Hormuz may benefit U.S. LNG exporters

10 stocks we like better than Venture Global ›

Shares in Venture Global (NYSE: VG) rose by 11.2% in the week to Friday morning as the market began pricing in a breakdown of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire. It's far from clear whether the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the U.S. and Iran remains relevant, and whether the Strait of Hormuz will be fully opened in due course. Given the Strait's importance to global energy exports, this clearly impacts liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers and exporters such as Venture Global.

Why Venture Global stock soared this week

The Louisiana-based producer and exporter of LNG is a beneficiary of a shift toward a greater role for U.S. LNG, given the reduced capacity to ship energy (including LNG from Qatar) through the Strait. It's not only a question of a temporary fillip. While the market is trading stocks like Venture Global as a proxy for current U.S.-Iran relations, the situation is more complicated than that.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

In reality, the consequences of the conflict matter far more in the long-term. For example, Venture Global ended 2025 with an export capacity of 64.4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), but management plans to expand to an expected capacity of 152 mtpa by the early 2030s.

For context, the total LNG volume passing through the Strait was about 82 mtpa in 2025. The company's expansion plans are highly significant for global supply, implying that any long-term supply issues in the Arabian Peninsula could benefit the company. That's likely to be the case, given that LNG supply agreements tend to be long-term, as customers value secure and reliable energy.

Why Venture Global is well placed

Indeed, the company has recently signed more long-term agreements, and given that Iran has demonstrated political leverage by closing the Strait, the threat of its doing so again will persist as long as tensions in the region persist. Moreover, the damage to Qatar's LNG infrastructure will take years to fix, it might not be able to enact its own expansion projects as planned, and customers may not be willing to take on the risk to supplies by signing long-term agreements for LNG coming through the Strait. These factors speak to the advantages of U.S. LNG and, in turn, Venture Global.

Should you buy stock in Venture Global right now?

Before you buy stock in Venture Global, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Venture Global wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $407,651!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,252,823!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 922% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 10, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.