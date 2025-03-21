Here's Why Shares in UPS Are Lower Today

Shares in package delivery giant UPS (NYSE: UPS) were down 3.4% in trading before 10 a.m. this morning. The decline was in sympathy with a larger decline at peer FedEx (NYSE: FDX) after the release of its fiscal third-quarter 2025 earnings. Unfortunately, FedEx did not have good news for UPS.

FedEx's news shouldn't surprise anyone

As previously outlined, a slew of transportation and industrial companies, including heavyweights such as 3M and Delta Air Lines, have talked about either a sales pushout or customers holding back due to macroeconomic uncertainty. That's not great news for short-cycle businesses like package delivery companies, and FedEx's guidance and outlook seemed to confirm what others have said.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

FedEx cut its full-year revenue outlook to "flat to slightly down year over year" compared to prior guidance for flat sales on 2024. Moreover, CFO John Dietrich said, "Our revised earnings outlook reflects continued weakness and uncertainty in the U.S. industrial economy, which is constraining demand for our business-to-business services."

What it means to UPS investors

FedEx's third-quarter 2025 earnings ended on Feb. 28 , while UPS's first-quarter 2025 earnings will end on March 31. While FedEx's results were OK, the outlook was likely cut based on what's happening in March as well. That suggests that UPS is likely to capture more of the weak trading in the period.

Moreover, the specific weakness in business-to-business deliveries could hurt margins, as they tend to be higher-margin activities.

All told, UPS investors need to prepare for some near-term disappointment. That said, its long-term growth prospects look good, and it's exactly the sort of stock investors should keep an eye on to buy on weakness, provided the weakness in the economy proves temporary.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $307,378 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $40,591 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $512,780!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends 3M and FedEx. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.