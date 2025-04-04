Here's Why Shares in United Airlines Sagged This Week

Shares in United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) fell by 14.2% in the week to Friday morning. The decline came in a tumultuous week for the markets, driven by the tariff actions announced by the U.S. administration. While the drive to ensure a level playing field in international trade is entirely understandable, the immediate imposition of tariffs will naturally create, at the least, a period of instability as the global economy adjusts.

Why United Airlines will be impacted

As a transportation company and an airline with relatively large exposure to transatlantic travel, United is susceptible to changes in consumer discretionary spending and corporate travel plans, which are both likely to be negatively impacted by tariffs and similar actions.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Indeed, airlines like United and Delta Air Lines have already been negatively impacted by the previous tariff actions imposed on select foreign countries. Both airlines have walked back near-term guidance in response to a softening of end market conditions as the tariffs have created a climate of uncertainty.

As such, it's no surprise that United Airlines stock sold off this week in response.

What's next for United Airlines?

It's tough to know how things will pan out from here. An extended trade conflict would not be great news for the global economy and the transportation industry, and United would suffer in that scenario.

A more optimistic view is that the tariff actions may be an opening gambit to ultimately agreeing on new trade deals. Similarly, they might be a shot across the bow, signaling other countries to level up the playing field regarding international trade and stop imposing restrictive trade practices on America's exports. Time will tell.

Should you invest $1,000 in United Airlines right now?

Before you buy stock in United Airlines, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and United Airlines wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $676,774!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 1, 2025

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.