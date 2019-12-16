Here's Why Shares of Wave Life Sciences Are Imploding Today

What happened

Shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, are plunging after the company closed the doors on its lead program. Suvodirsen flopped in a clinical trial, causing the stock to lose 53.7% as of 12:56 p.m. EST on Monday.

So what

Wave Life Sciences is developing suvodirsen for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a progressive muscle-wasting disease caused by the lack of a protein called dystrophin that acts as protective sheathing between muscle fibers. During an interim assessment, investigators compared levels of dystrophin found in sample muscle tissue taken before and after treatment. Sadly, suvodirsen failed to make a meaningful difference in dystrophin levels.

The proper analogy for what happened to Wave Life Sciences stock today. Image source: Getty Images.

Suvodirsen is the first of what the company hoped would be a long line of "stereopure" RNA-based drugs, and an improvement over the current exon-51-skipping therapy for DMD patients, Exondys 51 from Sarepta Therapeutics. Now that the first stereopure candidate to enter clinical trials has failed, though, there won't be much enthusiasm out there for the next candidates produced by Wave's proprietary drug discovery platform.

Now what

It might be hard to imagine, but today's losses would be even worse if it weren't for a couple of collaborations. A few years ago, Wave partnered with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to develop RNA-based treatments for metabolic diseases. Pfizer hasn't exercised its option to license any Wave programs yet, but big pharma isn't about to walk away from its up-front investment without an objective assessment.

While the Pfizer partnership doesn't appear to be going anywhere, Wave's other big pharma partner, Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTC: TKPHF), seems more confident. Takeda handed Wave $110 million up front in 2018 for options to co-develop and co-commercialize candidates aimed at Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Wave is also expected to announce results from human proof-of-concept trials with two different Huntington's disease candidates soon. We should know if WVE-120101 has a future by the end of 2019, and interim data from WVE-120102 should be ready in early 2020.

10 stocks we like better than WAVE Life Sciences

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and WAVE Life Sciences wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.