Here's Why Shares of These Tech Stocks Are Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI), Conduent (NYSE: CNDT), and CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) were all rising by double-digit percentages today on positive news that a coronavirus vaccine is showing promise after a round of human testing.

As of 3:57 P.M., EST NXP Semiconductors' shares were up 12.6%, Conudent stock skyrocketed 21.8%, and CalAmp shares were up 10.6%.

So what

Moderna, a biotech company, said today that its potential COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, has shown some positive initial results after being tested on a very small group of people. Moderna's chief medical officer, Tal Zaks, M.D., Ph.D., said in a press release,

"When combined with the success in preventing viral replication in the lungs of a pre-clinical challenge model at a dose that elicited similar levels of neutralizing antibodies, these data substantiate our belief that mRNA-1273 has the potential to prevent COVID-19 disease and advance our ability to select a dose for pivotal trials."

Image source: Getty Images.

The company said 45 people were involved in the study and that the "mRNA-1273 elicited neutralizing antibody titer levels" in eight initial participants." The neutralizing antibodies could be a key part of protecting humans from the virus.

Of course, much more testing is required before a vaccine could potentially be used and distributed, but this initial study from Moderna is promising. Moderna's CEO, Stéphane Bancel, said in a statement that the company has one more phase of testing before it can potentially file for a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the FDA.

"With today's positive interim Phase 1 data and the positive data in the mouse challenge model, the Moderna team continues to focus on moving as fast as safely possible to start our pivotal Phase 3 study in July and, if successful, file a BLA."

Investors jumped on the news and have been pushing stocks up all day, including these tech companies, and the broader S&P 500 has gained more than 3.5% as of 3:57 P.M. EST.

Now what

Today's share price gains from these companies comes after NXP Semiconductors' stock popped 20% in April, CalAmp's shares spiked 49%, Conduent's stock had modest gains of 2.8%. Even with those gains, and with the broader market climbing today, it doesn't mean that the market is stabilizing just yet.

The S&P 500 is still down 12.5% over the past three months. Meanwhile, NXP Semiconductors, Conduent, and CalAmp are down 25.3%, 51.2%, and 39.6%, respectively, in the same period.

The market is still processing a daily dose of coronavirus news, and with unemployment rising in the U.S. and fears of a U.S. and global recession, these companies are likely to experience more wild share price swings in the coming months.

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CalAmp and NXP Semiconductors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.