Here's Why Shares of JinkoSolar Holdings Are Falling Today

What happened

Shares of JinkoSolar Holdings Co. (NYSE: JKS) fell this morning as investors digested the company's first-quarter 2020 results. The company's stock was down by as much as 11.4% in early-morning trading.

As of 10:52 a.m. EDT, JinkoSolar shares had dropped 8.8%.

Now what

Excluding the impact from "the disposal of the two solar power plants in Mexico," JinkoSolar's quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion was in line with the company's own revenue guidance range of $1 billion to $1.08 billion.

But it was the company's non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.72 in the quarter that disappointed investors. Analysts' consensus earnings estimate for the quarter was $1 per share.

Image source: Getty Images.

Despite investors not being thrilled with the company's latest quarter, JinkoSolar's CEO Kangping Chen said that the company "continued to outperform during the quarter despite a very challenging global operating environment." He added that "total solar module shipments, total revenue and gross margin were all within our guidance range for the quarter."

So what

The novel coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected JinkoSolar, along with many other companies, with investors pushing the company's share price down 24.9% over the past six months. And with the U.S. and global economies still reeling from COVID-19, JinkoSolar investors can likely expect more uncertainty from the company's stock over the short term.

10 stocks we like better than JinkoSolar Holding Company

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and JinkoSolar Holding Company wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.