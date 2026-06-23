Here's Why Shares in GE Vernova Declined Today

Key Points

GE Vernova shares dropped amid a global sell-off in the AI sector, triggered by Korean regulatory comments.

The company's long-term fundamentals remain strong despite volatility.

10 stocks we like better than GE Vernova ›

Shares in GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) were down 7.4% at 2 pm today amid a broad-based sell-off in AI data center-related stocks, sparked by a sharp decline in Korea. As previously discussed, declines in stocks such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix followed remarks by the head of the country's financial regulator disparaging newly created leveraged funds that track the performance of the aforementioned companies.

Why it matters to GE Vernova

The sell-off in South Korea may be due to fears that regulatory action will curb these funds, prompting forced sales of positions in leading semiconductor stocks. While these events are unrelated to what happens with the core demand for investment in AI-related investments (GE Vernova's power and electrification solutions are a key enabler of AI data centers), the sell-off reflects the kind of immediate profit taking that occurs when a sector has run up so strongly over the last year or so.

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Moreover, this volatility is likely to persist, as the bulls argue that momentum in AI data center spending continues to lift earnings expectations. At the same time, the bears point to valuation concerns and the inevitability of a slowdown.

Where next for GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a case in point, as the company continues to report strong backlog growth, with surging orders and slot reservation agreements (in which customers pay upfront to secure production slots in the future) extending into 2031.

The reality is that today's news isn't likely to fundamentally alter the investment case for GE Vernova, and don't be surprised if it bounces back soon enough.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE Vernova. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.