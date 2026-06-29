Here's Why Shares of Eli Lilly Hit an All-Time High on Friday

Shares of Eli Lilly LLY rose more than 7% on Friday after the company announced several positive developments related to its marketed products.

An EMA advisory committee recommended approving the company’s filing seeking label expansion for the oncology drug Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib) to treat adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) across all lines of therapy.

The momentum was further boosted after Lilly announced that its popular obesity drugs, Zepbound and Foundayo, will be available via Medicare for $50 per month starting from July 1, 2026.

LLY Stock Performance

Following these announcements, Lilly's shares climbed to an all-time high of $1,215.76. While neither development materially changes the company's near-term outlook, both strengthen its long-term growth prospects. Expanded Medicare access to its obesity drugs could improve patient affordability and support continued growth for its blockbuster metabolic franchise. Meanwhile, the positive recommendation for Jaypirca not only strengthens Lilly's oncology portfolio but also diversifies its growth across therapeutic areas.

Year to date, the stock has risen 12.4% compared with the industry’s 11.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CHMP Backs Lilly’s Filing for Jaypirca Label Expansion

Jaypirca is currently approved in the European Union to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CLL who have been previously treated with a BTK inhibitor. The latest CHMP opinion supports expanding its use to adults with CLL across all lines of therapy, regardless of prior BTK inhibitor treatment, significantly broadening the drug's potential patient population.

Lilly’s regulatory filing has now been referred to the European Commission (“EC”), with a final decision expected within the next one to two months. While the EC is not obligated to follow the CHMP's recommendation, it generally does.

The positive opinion is supported by positive data from two late-stage studies. One study evaluated Jaypirca against a chemoimmunotherapy regimen (bendamustine plus rituximab) in treatment-naïve CLL patients. The other compared Lilly’s cancer pill with AbbVie’s ABBV/J&J’s JNJ Imbruvica (ibrutinib) in treatment-naïve patients as well as previously treated patients who were BTK inhibitor-naïve. A similar regulatory filing is also under review with the FDA, with a final decision expected before this year’s end.

Medicare Access Expands Reach of Lilly's Obesity Drugs

Lilly also announced that eligible Medicare Part D beneficiaries prescribed Zepbound or Foundayo for obesity will be able to access the medicines for $50 per month starting next month. The initiative is aimed at improving affordability and expanding access to the company's two obesity drugs, the once-weekly injection Zepbound and daily pill Foundayo.

The move could further strengthen Lilly's competitive position against Novo Nordisk NVO, which markets Wegovy in both injectable and oral formulations. While Lilly's obesity therapies have demonstrated superior efficacy in clinical studies, NVO's Wegovy products have a longer commercial track record and a well-established safety and tolerability profile. By improving affordability for Medicare beneficiaries, Lilly could further expand the reach of its obesity franchise in an increasingly competitive market. The company estimates that 20 million Medicare patients could meet clinical criteria for obesity medicines.

Eli Lilly and Company Price

Eli Lilly and Company price | Eli Lilly and Company Quote

LLY Zacks Rank

Eli Lilly currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.