Here's Why Shareholders Will Not Be Complaining About Veeco Instruments Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VECO) CEO Pay Packet

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Bill Miller has played in delivering the impressive results at Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) recently. Shareholders will have this at the front of their minds in the upcoming AGM on 06 May 2021. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

Comparing Veeco Instruments Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Veeco Instruments Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.2b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$2.6m for the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 31% compared to last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$597k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$400m to US$1.6b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$2.1m. So it looks like Veeco Instruments compensates Bill Miller in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Bill Miller directly owns US$6.1m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$597k US$575k 23% Other US$2.0m US$3.2m 77% Total Compensation US$2.6m US$3.8m 100%

On an industry level, around 13% of total compensation represents salary and 87% is other remuneration. Veeco Instruments is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Veeco Instruments Inc.'s Growth

Veeco Instruments Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 39% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 8.3% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Veeco Instruments Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 53% over three years, Veeco Instruments Inc. has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Seeing that company performance has been quite good recently, some shareholders may feel that CEO compensation may not be the biggest focus in the upcoming AGM. Seeing that earnings growth and share price performance seems to be on the right path, the more pressing focus for shareholders at the AGM may be how the board and management plans to turn the company into a sustainably profitable one.

