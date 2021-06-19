Here's Why Shareholders Will Not Be Complaining About Quanterix Corporation's (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Pay Packet

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO E. Hrusovsky has played in delivering the impressive results at Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) recently. Shareholders will have this at the front of their minds in the upcoming AGM on 24 June 2021. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

How Does Total Compensation For E. Hrusovsky Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Quanterix Corporation has a market capitalization of US$2.3b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$3.5m over the year to December 2020. That's slightly lower by 3.0% over the previous year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$554k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$3.5m. This suggests that Quanterix remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, E. Hrusovsky holds US$54m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$554k US$532k 16% Other US$3.0m US$3.1m 84% Total Compensation US$3.5m US$3.6m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 14% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 86% is other remuneration. According to our research, Quanterix has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Quanterix Corporation's Growth Numbers

NasdaqGM:QTRX CEO Compensation June 19th 2021

Quanterix Corporation's earnings per share (EPS) grew 30% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 63% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Quanterix Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 309% over three years, Quanterix Corporation has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Given the improved performance, shareholders may be more forgiving of CEO compensation in the upcoming AGM. Seeing that earnings growth and share price performance seems to be on the right path, the more pressing focus for shareholders at the AGM may be how the board and management plans to turn the company into a sustainably profitable one.

