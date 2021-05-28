Here's Why Shareholders Will Not Be Complaining About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DRNA) CEO Pay Packet

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Douglas Fambrough has played in delivering the impressive results at Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) recently. Coming up to the next AGM on 03 June 2021, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and we discuss why the CEO compensation is appropriate.

Comparing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.4b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$6.6m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 31% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$575k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$2.0b and US$6.4b had a median total CEO compensation of US$6.6m. From this we gather that Douglas Fambrough is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Douglas Fambrough directly owns US$1.2m worth of shares in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$575k US$525k 9% Other US$6.0m US$4.5m 91% Total Compensation US$6.6m US$5.0m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 19% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 81% is other remuneration. In Dicerna Pharmaceuticals' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqGS:DRNA CEO Compensation May 28th 2021

Over the past three years, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 15% per year. Its revenue is up 224% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for providing a total return of 121% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Some shareholders will probably be more lenient on CEO compensation in the upcoming AGM given the pleasing performance of the company recently. Seeing that earnings growth and share price performance seems to be on the right path, the more pressing focus for shareholders at the AGM may be how the board and management plans to turn the company into a sustainably profitable one.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. That's why we did our research, and identified 4 warning signs for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.