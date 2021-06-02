Here's Why Shareholders Will Not Be Complaining About Crocs, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CROX) CEO Pay Packet

The performance at Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has been quite strong recently and CEO Andrew Rees has played a role in it. The pleasing results would be something shareholders would keep in mind at the upcoming AGM on 09 June 2021. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and we discuss why the CEO compensation is appropriate.

Comparing Crocs, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Crocs, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$6.7b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$10m over the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 62% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$984k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$4.0b to US$12b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$9.1m. So it looks like Crocs compensates Andrew Rees in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Andrew Rees holds US$112m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$984k US$950k 10% Other US$9.1m US$5.3m 90% Total Compensation US$10m US$6.2m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 17% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 83% of the pie. In Crocs' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Crocs, Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, Crocs, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 112% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 29%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Crocs, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Crocs, Inc. for providing a total return of 459% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

