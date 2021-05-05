Here's Why Shareholders Will Not Be Complaining About Brightcove Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BCOV) CEO Pay Packet

We have been pretty impressed with the performance at Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) recently and CEO Jeff Ray deserves a mention for their role in it. Coming up to the next AGM on 11 May 2021, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. It is likely that the focus will be on company strategy going forward as shareholders hear from the board and cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

How Does Total Compensation For Jeff Ray Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Brightcove Inc. has a market capitalization of US$601m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.0m over the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 37% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$400k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$400m and US$1.6b had a median total CEO compensation of US$1.9m. This suggests that Brightcove remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Jeff Ray also holds US$2.4m worth of Brightcove stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$400k US$400k 20% Other US$1.6m US$1.0m 80% Total Compensation US$2.0m US$1.4m 100%

On an industry level, around 14% of total compensation represents salary and 86% is other remuneration. Brightcove is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Brightcove Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Brightcove Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 24% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 8.6%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Brightcove Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 44%, over three years, would leave most Brightcove Inc. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Some shareholders will probably be more lenient on CEO compensation in the upcoming AGM given the pleasing performance of the company recently. Seeing that earnings growth and share price performance seems to be on the right path, the more pressing focus for shareholders at the AGM may be how the board and management plans to turn the company into a sustainably profitable one.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We did our research and spotted 3 warning signs for Brightcove that investors should look into moving forward.

