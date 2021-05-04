Here's Why Shareholders Should Examine Geron Corporation's (NASDAQ:GERN) CEO Compensation Package More Closely

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) has not performed well recently and CEO Chip Scarlett will probably need to up their game. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 11 May 2021. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Chip Scarlett Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Geron Corporation has a market capitalization of US$455m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$1.9m for the year to December 2020. That's a slight decrease of 3.3% on the prior year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$714k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$200m and US$800m had a median total CEO compensation of US$2.1m. From this we gather that Chip Scarlett is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Chip Scarlett directly owns US$179k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$714k US$690k 38% Other US$1.2m US$1.3m 62% Total Compensation US$1.9m US$1.9m 100%

On an industry level, around 22% of total compensation represents salary and 78% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Geron pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Geron Corporation's Growth

Over the last three years, Geron Corporation has shrunk its earnings per share by 30% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 45%.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Geron Corporation Been A Good Investment?

The return of -62% over three years would not have pleased Geron Corporation shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

