Here's Why Shareholders Should Examine Douglas Emmett, Inc.'s (NYSE:DEI) CEO Compensation Package More Closely

Shareholders will probably not be too impressed with the underwhelming results at Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) recently. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 27 May 2021. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

Comparing Douglas Emmett, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$7.0b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$8.5m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 10% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$867k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$4.0b and US$12b had a median total CEO compensation of US$6.4m. Hence, we can conclude that Jordan Kaplan is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Jordan Kaplan also holds US$95m worth of Douglas Emmett stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$867k US$1.0m 10% Other US$7.6m US$8.4m 90% Total Compensation US$8.5m US$9.4m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 15% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 85% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Douglas Emmett allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Douglas Emmett, Inc.'s Growth

Over the last three years, Douglas Emmett, Inc. has shrunk its funds from operations (FFO) by 1.5% per year. Its revenue is down 12% over the previous year.

A lack of FFO improvement is not good to see. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Douglas Emmett, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 0.08% over three years, some Douglas Emmett, Inc. investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We did our research and identified 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) in Douglas Emmett we think you should know about.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

