Here's Why Shareholders Should Examine CNX Resources Corporation's (NYSE:CNX) CEO Compensation Package More Closely

The results at CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Nick DeIuliis bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 06 May 2021. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

Comparing CNX Resources Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that CNX Resources Corporation has a market capitalization of US$3.1b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$11m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 20% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$800k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$2.0b and US$6.4b had a median total CEO compensation of US$6.6m. Hence, we can conclude that Nick DeIuliis is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Nick DeIuliis also holds US$12m worth of CNX Resources stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$800k US$800k 7% Other US$10m US$13m 93% Total Compensation US$11m US$14m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 20% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 80% of the pie. CNX Resources pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at CNX Resources Corporation's Growth Numbers

CNX Resources Corporation has reduced its earnings per share by 120% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 30%.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has CNX Resources Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 13% over three years, many shareholders in CNX Resources Corporation are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We've identified 1 warning sign for CNX Resources that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

