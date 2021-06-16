Here's Why Shareholders May Want To Be Cautious With Increasing XBiotech Inc.'s (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO Pay Packet

Performance at XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) has been reasonably good and CEO John Simard has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 22 June 2021. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

How Does Total Compensation For John Simard Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that XBiotech Inc. has a market capitalization of US$487m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$12m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 10% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$684k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$200m to US$800m, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$2.3m. This suggests that John Simard is paid more than the median for the industry. What's more, John Simard holds US$69m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$684k US$591k 6% Other US$11m US$10m 94% Total Compensation US$12m US$11m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 20% of total compensation represents salary and 80% is other remuneration. In XBiotech's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

XBiotech Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, XBiotech Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 72% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 185% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has XBiotech Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 262% over three years, XBiotech Inc. has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for XBiotech that investors should look into moving forward.

Important note: XBiotech is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

