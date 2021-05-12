Here's Why Shareholders May Want To Be Cautious With Increasing Southwestern Energy Company's (NYSE:SWN) CEO Pay Packet

Despite Southwestern Energy Company's (NYSE:SWN) share price growing positively in the past few years, the per-share earnings growth has not grown to investors' expectations, suggesting that there could be other factors at play driving the share price. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 18 May 2021. One way that shareholders can influence managerial decisions is through voting on CEO and executive remuneration packages, which studies show could impact company performance. In our analysis below, we show why shareholders may consider holding off a raise for the CEO's compensation until company performance improves.

How Does Total Compensation For Bill Way Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Southwestern Energy Company has a market capitalization of US$3.2b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$8.1m over the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 22% compared to last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$900k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$2.0b and US$6.4b had a median total CEO compensation of US$5.3m. Hence, we can conclude that Bill Way is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Bill Way also holds US$8.9m worth of Southwestern Energy stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$900k US$896k 11% Other US$7.2m US$9.4m 89% Total Compensation US$8.1m US$10m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 20% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 80% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Southwestern Energy allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Southwestern Energy Company's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Southwestern Energy Company has shrunk its earnings per share by 95% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 5.6%.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the EPS is down. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Southwestern Energy Company Been A Good Investment?

Southwestern Energy Company has generated a total shareholder return of 6.7% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. In light of that, investors might probably want to see an improvement on their returns before they feel generous about increasing the CEO remuneration.

To Conclude...

While it's true that shareholders have owned decent returns, it's hard to overlook the lack of earnings growth and this makes us question whether these returns will continue. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Southwestern Energy that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

