Here's Why Shareholders May Want To Be Cautious With Increasing Signet Jewelers Limited's (NYSE:SIG) CEO Pay Packet

Performance at Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has been reasonably good and CEO Gina Drosos has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 25 June 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

How Does Total Compensation For Gina Drosos Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Signet Jewelers Limited has a market capitalization of US$3.9b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$12m over the year to January 2021. Notably, that's an increase of 32% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.4m.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$8.2m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Signet Jewelers Limited pays Gina Drosos north of the industry median. Moreover, Gina Drosos also holds US$22m worth of Signet Jewelers stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$1.4m US$1.5m 11% Other US$11m US$7.7m 89% Total Compensation US$12m US$9.2m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 15% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 85% is other remuneration. Signet Jewelers sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Signet Jewelers Limited's Growth

NYSE:SIG CEO Compensation June 18th 2021

Over the past three years, Signet Jewelers Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 58% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 9.0%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Signet Jewelers Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 42%, over three years, would leave most Signet Jewelers Limited shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 2 warning signs for Signet Jewelers you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Switching gears from Signet Jewelers, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.