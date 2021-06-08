Here's Why Shareholders May Want To Be Cautious With Increasing Nasdaq, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NDAQ) CEO Pay Packet

CEO Adena Friedman has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 15 June 2021. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing Nasdaq, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Nasdaq, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$28b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$16m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 14% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.2m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$12m. This suggests that Adena Friedman is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, Adena Friedman directly owns US$20m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.2m US$1.0m 7% Other US$15m US$13m 93% Total Compensation US$16m US$14m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 13% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 87% of the pie. In Nasdaq's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Nasdaq, Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqGS:NDAQ CEO Compensation June 8th 2021

Nasdaq, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 12% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 30%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Nasdaq, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 87%, over three years, would leave most Nasdaq, Inc. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 3 warning signs for Nasdaq that investors should look into moving forward.

Switching gears from Nasdaq, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.