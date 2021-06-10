Here's Why Shareholders May Want To Be Cautious With Increasing NanoString Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO Pay Packet

Under the guidance of CEO Brad Gray, NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has performed reasonably well recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 16 June 2021. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

Comparing NanoString Technologies, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.6b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$5.5m for the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 25% compared to last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$638k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$3.5m. This suggests that Brad Gray is paid more than the median for the industry. What's more, Brad Gray holds US$9.0m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$638k US$569k 12% Other US$4.8m US$6.7m 88% Total Compensation US$5.5m US$7.3m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 14% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 86% of the pie. NanoString Technologies sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

NanoString Technologies, Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, NanoString Technologies, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 3.5% per year. Its revenue is down 1.7% over the previous year.

We would argue that the lack of revenue growth in the last year is less than ideal, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has NanoString Technologies, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with NanoString Technologies, Inc. for providing a total return of 313% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 4 warning signs for NanoString Technologies that you should be aware of before investing.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

