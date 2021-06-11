Here's Why Shareholders May Want To Be Cautious With Increasing Heron Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HRTX) CEO Pay Packet

In the past three years, the share price of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 17 June 2021 could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing Heron Therapeutics, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.5b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$5.3m for the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 8.9% compared to last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$677k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$4.8m. From this we gather that Barry Quart is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Barry Quart also holds US$1.4m worth of Heron Therapeutics stock directly under their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$677k US$639k 13% Other US$4.7m US$5.2m 87% Total Compensation US$5.3m US$5.9m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 20% of total compensation represents salary and 80% is other remuneration. In Heron Therapeutics' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Heron Therapeutics, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 9.5% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is down 40% over the previous year.

We would prefer it if there was revenue growth, but it is good to see a modest EPS growth at least. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Few Heron Therapeutics, Inc. shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -49% over three years. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Heron Therapeutics that you should be aware of before investing.

