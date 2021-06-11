Here's Why Shareholders May Want To Be Cautious With Increasing Grubhub Inc.'s (NYSE:GRUB) CEO Pay Packet

Shareholders of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. In addition, the company's per-share earnings growth is not looking good, despite growing revenues. Shareholders will have a chance to take their concerns to the board at the next AGM on 18 June 2021 and vote on resolutions including executive compensation, which studies show may have an impact on company performance. We think shareholders may be cautious of approving a pay rise for the CEO at the moment, based on our analysis below.

Comparing Grubhub Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Grubhub Inc. has a market capitalization of US$5.7b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$8.3m for the year to December 2020. That's a fairly small increase of 6.0% over the previous year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$710k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$4.0b and US$12b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$8.3m. From this we gather that Matt Maloney is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Matt Maloney also holds US$1.4m worth of Grubhub stock directly under their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$710k US$710k 9% Other US$7.6m US$7.1m 91% Total Compensation US$8.3m US$7.8m 100%

On an industry level, around 25% of total compensation represents salary and 75% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Grubhub allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Grubhub Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NYSE:GRUB CEO Compensation June 11th 2021

Over the last three years, Grubhub Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 123% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 49%.

The reduction in EPS, over three years, is arguably concerning. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Grubhub Inc. Been A Good Investment?

The return of -49% over three years would not have pleased Grubhub Inc. shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

The loss to shareholders over the past three years is certainly concerning and possibly has something to do with the fact that the company's earnings haven't grown. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Grubhub.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.