Here's Why Shareholders May Want To Be Cautious With Increasing Global Payments Inc.'s (NYSE:GPN) CEO Pay Packet

CEO Jeff Sloan has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 29 April 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing Global Payments Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Global Payments Inc. has a market capitalization of US$64b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$16m over the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 24% compared to last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$269k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$11m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Global Payments Inc. pays Jeff Sloan north of the industry median. Furthermore, Jeff Sloan directly owns US$106m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$269k US$1.0m 2% Other US$15m US$20m 98% Total Compensation US$16m US$21m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 14% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 86% of the pie. Global Payments has chosen to walk a path less trodden, opting to compensate its CEO with less of a traditional salary and more non-salary rewards over the last year. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Global Payments Inc.'s Growth

Global Payments Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 14% a year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 51% over the last year.

The reduction in EPS, over three years, is arguably concerning. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Global Payments Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Global Payments Inc. for providing a total return of 97% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Global Payments prefers rewarding its CEO through non-salary benefits. Some shareholders will be pleased by the relatively good results, however, the results could still be improved. We still think that some shareholders will be hesitant of increasing CEO pay until EPS growth improves, since they are already paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Global Payments that you should be aware of before investing.

