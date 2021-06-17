Here's Why Shareholders May Want To Be Cautious With Increasing Cidara Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Pay Packet

Shareholders of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 23 June 2021. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Jeff Stein Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$100m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.3m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 11% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$542k.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$1.2m. This suggests that Cidara Therapeutics remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Jeff Stein also holds US$1.3m worth of Cidara Therapeutics stock directly under their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$542k US$526k 42% Other US$747k US$926k 58% Total Compensation US$1.3m US$1.5m 100%

On an industry level, around 20% of total compensation represents salary and 80% is other remuneration. According to our research, Cidara Therapeutics has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 31% per year. It saw its revenue drop 49% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

The return of -60% over three years would not have pleased Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 3 warning signs for Cidara Therapeutics that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

