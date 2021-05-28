Here's Why Shareholders May Consider Paying Globus Medical, Inc.'s (NYSE:GMED) CEO A Little More

Shareholders will be pleased by the robust performance of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) recently and this will be kept in mind in the upcoming AGM on 03 June 2021. The focus will probably be on the future strategic initiatives that the board and management will put in place to improve the business rather than executive remuneration when they cast their votes on company resolutions. We have prepared some analysis below and we show why we think CEO compensation looks decent with even the possibility for a raise.

Comparing Globus Medical, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Globus Medical, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$7.2b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$4.0m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 17% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$484k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$4.0b and US$12b had a median total CEO compensation of US$5.8m. In other words, Globus Medical pays its CEO lower than the industry median.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$484k US$470k 12% Other US$3.5m US$3.0m 88% Total Compensation US$4.0m US$3.4m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 22% of total compensation represents salary and 78% is other remuneration. In Globus Medical's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Globus Medical, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Globus Medical, Inc. has not seen its earnings per share change much, though there is a slight positive movement. In the last year, its revenue is up 4.1%.

We'd prefer higher revenue growth, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Globus Medical, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 28% over three years, Globus Medical, Inc. shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

While the company seems to be headed in the right direction performance-wise, there's always room for improvement. If it continues on the same road, shareholders might feel even more confident about their investment, and have little to no objections concerning CEO pay. Rather, investors would more likely want to engage on discussions related to key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Globus Medical that you should be aware of before investing.

