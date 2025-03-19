Here's Why Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) closed the latest trading day at $4.78, indicating a +0.84% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.08% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.41%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 18.84% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 0.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.08, showcasing a 42.86% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.93 million, down 25.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $41.82 million, indicating changes of -19.51% and +0.03%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.59. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.19.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

