Here's Why Senseonics Stock Skyrocketed Today

Shares of Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT: SENS) soared 43% on Friday after the medical technology company announced promising clinical trial results from a study of its implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system.

A study designed to evaluate the Eversense CGM system in diabetes patients over a 180-day period demonstrated that the confirmed hypoglycemic-alert detection rate was 93% for the system's primary sensor and 94% for its secondary sensor.

Moreover, there were no serious adverse events reported during the study among its 181 participants. All of the sensors were successfully removed, with only 1.1% of patients experiencing a mild infection at the procedure site.

"The accuracy profile demonstrated by Eversense in the Promise study validates the role that long-term implantable CGM systems can play in helping people manage their glucose levels," Dr. Satish Garg, study principal investigator, said in a press release.

Senseonics' Eversense CGM system helps people with diabetes track and manage their glucose levels. A medical professional inserts a sensor subcutaneously in a patient's upper arm. A smart device that's worn over the sensor then sends data to a mobile app that displays glucose values and alerts. It's an innovative design -- one that could help to make diabetes an easier condition to live with.

"The value of CGM for patients with diabetes, especially those requiring insulin, is unquestioned," Dr. Garg said.

