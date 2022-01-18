Here's Why Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENE.A) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENE.A) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Seneca Foods's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Seneca Foods had US$146.8m of debt in October 2021, down from US$172.2m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$11.3m, its net debt is less, at about US$135.5m.

NasdaqGS:SENE.A Debt to Equity History January 18th 2022

A Look At Seneca Foods' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Seneca Foods had liabilities of US$372.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$229.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$11.3m as well as receivables valued at US$151.6m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$439.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$416.2m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Seneca Foods has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.81. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 23.2 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Also good is that Seneca Foods grew its EBIT at 16% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Seneca Foods's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last two years, Seneca Foods's free cash flow amounted to 26% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

Neither Seneca Foods's ability to handle its total liabilities nor its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow gave us confidence in its ability to take on more debt. But the good news is it seems to be able to cover its interest expense with its EBIT with ease. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Seneca Foods is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Seneca Foods you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

