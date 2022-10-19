Here's Why Seagate Technology Holdings plc's (NASDAQ:STX) CEO Might See A Pay Rise Soon

Shareholders will be pleased by the robust performance of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) recently and this will be kept in mind in the upcoming AGM on 24 October 2022. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy to further improve the business and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. We have prepared some analysis below and we show why we think CEO compensation looks decent with even the possibility for a raise.

Comparing Seagate Technology Holdings plc's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a market capitalization of US$11b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$13m for the year to July 2022. That's a notable increase of 13% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.1m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, the reported median total CEO compensation was US$19m. That is to say, Dave Mosley is paid under the industry median. Moreover, Dave Mosley also holds US$33m worth of Seagate Technology Holdings stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company. Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$1.1m US$1.1m 8% Other US$12m US$11m 92% Total Compensation US$13m US$12m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 16% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 84% of the pie. Seagate Technology Holdings sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Seagate Technology Holdings plc's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Seagate Technology Holdings plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 3.6% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 9.2% over the last year.

We would argue that the improvement in revenue is good, but isn't particularly impressive, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Seagate Technology Holdings plc Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 7.3% over three years, Seagate Technology Holdings plc has done okay by shareholders, but there's always room for improvement. In light of that, investors might probably want to see an improvement on their returns before they feel generous about increasing the CEO remuneration.

To Conclude...

While the company seems to be headed in the right direction performance-wise, there's always room for improvement. Assuming the business continues to grow at a good clip, few shareholders would raise any objections to the CEO's remuneration. Rather, investors would more likely want to engage on discussions related to key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 2 warning signs for Seagate Technology Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

