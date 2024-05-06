Here's Why Sea Limited Stock Rose by 18% Last Month

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) rose 17.7% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was in sharp contrast to the 4% decline for the S&P 500 -- a large monthly decline for an index. The company was able to buck the market's downward trend thanks to improving optimism among the analyst community in the middle of the month.

Investors have been preoccupied with competition for Sea's e-commerce platform, Shopee, from TikTok. In key markets including Indonesia, TikTok has merged e-commerce with its social video-sharing platform and it's been an effective combo. But it's been anything but stable -- things are constantly changing including TikTok recently raising its e-commerce commissions. And J.P. Morgan analyst Ranjan Sharma believes this benefits Sea's Shopee.

The changes to TikTok's commission structure aren't modest. According to The Information, TikTok Shop is going from 2% commissions to 8% commissions. That's a huge jump and could indeed help Sea's Shopee either by driving sellers to Shopee or by allowing Shopee to raise its prices along with the competition. And this is part of what drove the stock price higher.

Shopee is very important to Sea

For its part, Sea wont reportfinancial results for the first quarter of 2024 until May 14. But last time it reported, there were some important things for investors to note with its Shopee business.

First, Sea has three businesses -- entertainment, e-commerce, and financial technology -- but e-commerce is the biggest. In the fourth quarter of 2023, a whopping 72% of the company's revenue was from its Shopee platform.

Second, Shopee is losing money for Sea. In 2023, the Shopee platform had adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of negative $214 million. For comparison, its other two business segments had positive earnings.

And finally, Sea's management is ramping up spending to grow Shopee. To put all three together, Shopee is big, losing money, and figures heavily into management's plans. Therefore, it's easy to see why investors would celebrate any potential benefit it would receive from TikTok raising its prices.

Can Shopee be better?

When it comes to Sea' expenses, sales and marketing has always been big. In 2023, it spent $2.8 billion on sales and marketing, much of it for Shopee. That's a lot of money but at least it paid off with 23.5% top-line growth for e-commerce in 2023.

Drilling down into expenses more is encouraging. According to management, it's been investing in an efficient logistics network. And in Q4, its cost per order went down 12% year over year thanks to these investments.

It's a glimmer of hope that Shopee can be a consistently profitable business for Sea in time. And if that happens, I believe it could drive strong performance for Sea stock over the long term.

Should you invest $1,000 in Sea Limited right now?

Before you buy stock in Sea Limited, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sea Limited wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $544,015!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2024

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.