Here's Why Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $134.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.1% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.09%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 1.1% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.15% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 13, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.93, showcasing a 342.86% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.91 billion, reflecting a 29.69% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.94 per share and revenue of $21.84 billion, which would represent changes of +134.52% and +28.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.24% lower. As of now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.02. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.51.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, positioning it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

