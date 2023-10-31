Here's Why Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $41.70, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.79% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.55, indicating a 183.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.26 billion, up 11.48% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $13.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +293.02% and +16.28%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.89% downward. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 34.88, which means Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.