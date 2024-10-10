Here's Why Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Fell More Than Broader Market

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed at $95.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.64% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

The the stock of company has risen by 23.76% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.59, up 883.33% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.08 billion, indicating a 18.06% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.01 per share and a revenue of $16.32 billion, signifying shifts of +47.79% and +25.67%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.99. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 31.19 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.