Here's Why Samsara Inc. (IOT) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Samsara Inc. (IOT) closed the latest trading day at $54.02, indicating a +0.04% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 22.23% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Samsara Inc. to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $335.53 million, up 21.45% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Samsara Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Samsara Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Samsara Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 194.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.23, so one might conclude that Samsara Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 73, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

