Here's Why Samsara Inc. (IOT) Fell More Than Broader Market

Samsara Inc. (IOT) ended the recent trading session at $34.40, demonstrating a -1.12% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Samsara Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on September 4, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.07, showcasing a 40% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $372.32 million, reflecting a 24.02% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.41 per share and a revenue of $1.55 billion, representing changes of +57.69% and +24.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Samsara Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Samsara Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Samsara Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 85.11. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.83 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IOT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Samsara Inc. (IOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.