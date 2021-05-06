Here's Why salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is salesforce.com's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that salesforce.com had US$2.68b in debt in January 2021; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$12.0b in cash, so it actually has US$9.29b net cash.

How Strong Is salesforce.com's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CRM Debt to Equity History May 6th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that salesforce.com had liabilities of US$17.7b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$7.08b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$12.0b in cash and US$7.79b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$5.06b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded salesforce.com shares are worth a very impressive total of US$198.6b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, salesforce.com also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Unfortunately, salesforce.com saw its EBIT slide 8.8% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then its debt load will grow heavy like the heart of a polar bear watching its sole cub. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if salesforce.com can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. salesforce.com may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, salesforce.com actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about salesforce.com's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$9.29b. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$4.1b, being 711% of its EBIT. So we are not troubled with salesforce.com's debt use. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for salesforce.com (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.