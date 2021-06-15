Here's Why Sage Therapeutics Stock Is Sliding Today

What happened

Shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) are being beaten down today in response to an important clinical trial readout for a potential new depression drug, zuranolone. Investors unhappy with lackluster results for the drug pushed the biotech stock 17% lower as of 12:38 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

So what

Today, Sage Therapeutics announced top-line results from the Waterfall study with zuranolone, a potential new drug for major depressive disorder that the company is developing in partnership with Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB).

Treatment with zuranolone significantly improved patients' scores on the HAMD-17 test, a common method for measuring depression severity. Unfortunately, a reduction of just 1.7 points on a test with more than 50 possible points isn't going to impress psychiatrists, who are clamoring for improvements to drugs like Zoloft.

Image source: Getty Images.

Investors were also disappointed by the lack of a significant improvement to patients' CGI-S scores. This important secondary measurement is another common way physicians measure depression.

Finally, results from the Waterfall study suggest zuranolone isn't capable of reliably providing long-term benefits. While there was a quick separation in HAMD-17 scores just three days after beginning treatment, those differences waned with time.

Now what

Sage badly needed a strong result today because its first drug, Zulresso, isn't going to pay the bills. In the first quarter, sales of that post-partum depression treatment reached just $1.6 million.

Today's results for zuranolone suggest its chances of earning accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration are slim. That's a problem because Zulresso's launch, which began in 2019, probably won't contribute much to the company's top line in the years ahead. Zulresso requires a 60-hour infusion by a certified healthcare provider, which isn't a viable option for most new mothers.

Sage Therapeutics finished March with a little over $2 billion in cash, after burning through $96 million in the first quarter. That's a large cash cushion, but it probably won't last long enough for an earlier-stage new drug candidate to reach commercialization.

10 stocks we like better than Sage Therapeutics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sage Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Biogen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.