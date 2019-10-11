Here's Why Royal Bank of Scotland Is Rising Today

What happened

The stock market is having a great day on Friday, and Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE: RBS) is doing better than most. As of noon EDT, the U.K.-based bank was up by more than 12%.

So what

A few factors could be helping propel Royal Bank of Scotland higher, but the main driving force of the rally is new developments in the Brexit saga.

Image source: Getty Images.

Specifically, there has been little hope for a Brexit deal before the current Oct. 31 deadline, but that seems to be changing. European Council President Donald Tusk indicated on Friday that a deal could be possible.

There have been fears that a so-called hard Brexit could be coming. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Brexit would occur by Oct. 31 with or without a deal, and while an extended deadline is the more likely outcome of failure to reach a deal, a no-deal Brexit could be disastrous for economic stability in the U.K.

In addition to Brexit, Friday is a strong day in the stock market in general, fueled by renewed hopes of a U.S. trade deal with China. Bank stocks are particularly strong performers, with the financial sector up by nearly 2% on the day.

Now what

To be perfectly clear, a Brexit deal is not imminent. This move is fueled by optimism that a deal could happen. If it does, there could be a lot more room to climb for Royal Bank of Scotland. If not, today's gains could end up being erased, especially if the U.K. leaves the European Union without a deal.

10 stocks we like better than Royal Bank of Scotland

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Royal Bank of Scotland wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Matthew Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.