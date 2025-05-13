Here's Why Ross Stores (ROST) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Ross Stores (ROST) closed at $149.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.02% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.61%.

The the stock of discount retailer has risen by 3.9% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.07%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ross Stores in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 22, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.43, reflecting a 2.05% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.97 billion, indicating a 2.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.42 per share and revenue of $21.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.58% and +3.77%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ross Stores. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. Right now, Ross Stores possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Ross Stores is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.19.

We can additionally observe that ROST currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.9. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.62.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

