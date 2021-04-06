Here's Why Roku Stock Popped Today

What happened

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed on Tuesday after a respected analyst issued an optimistic forecast for its shares. As of 1:30 p.m. EDT, the streaming media platform's stock price was up more than 7%.

So what

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney expects Roku's stock to outperform the market in the year ahead, during which he sees its share price rising to $400. If Mahaney's correct, Roku's investors could enjoy returns of roughly 13%, based on the stock's current price near $353.

More gains lie ahead for Roku's shareholders, according to Evercore's analysts. Image source: Getty Images.

Mahaney said Roku is poised to profit as marketers shift their ad spending from traditional broadcast television to streaming and connected TV platforms. Mahaney highlighted Roku's strong competitive position within the ad-supported video streaming market, as well as its rapidly expanding customer base.

Now what

More people are canceling their traditional cable TV packages and replacing them with less expensive streaming services than ever before. This powerful trend is working in Roku's favor. Its low-priced streaming devices and smart TV operating software is proving popular among consumers. And as its viewer base grows, advertisers are flocking to Roku's platform.

With cord-cutting accelerating, Roku appears set to deliver handsome returns to its investors in the coming years.

10 stocks we like better than Roku

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roku wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.