Here's Why Roku (ROKU) Stock Soared on Wednesday

Shares of streaming device maker Roku ROKU closed up over 18% in Wednesday’s trading session, steadily gaining all day after the company announced a new multiyear agreement with Alphabet’s GOOGL Google to keep YouTube and YouTube TV on its platform.

Google had threatened to pull both apps off of Roku tomorrow, December 9 in a battle that pitted a Big Tech giant and a small tech firm against each other. The negotiations grew especially combative over both Roku’s and Google’s need for advertising revenue since they compete in the digital ad space.

Roku and Google’s fight even ended up catching the attention of some Congress members attempting to push Big Tech antitrust legislation

However, this new agreement avoids a YouTube blackout, and allows Roku’s 56.4 million active accounts to access YouTube on the platform without disruption. If a deal had not been reached, Roku could have faced a wave of cancellations in favor of Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, as they both carry YouTube on their streaming platforms.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.