Here's Why Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) closed the latest trading day at $7.17, indicating a +0.7% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.51%.

The the stock of company has risen by 1.71% in the past month, leading the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Rocket Lab USA, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 37.5%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $102.74 million, indicating a 51.85% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.40 per share and a revenue of $422.7 million, demonstrating changes of -5.26% and +72.82%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.