Here's Why Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed at $103.40, marking a -1.75% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.78%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 10, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.62, reflecting a 14.81% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.32 billion, reflecting a 30.51% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $4.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +85.32% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.38% increase. Robinhood Markets, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Robinhood Markets, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 42.42. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.8 for its industry.

It's also important to note that HOOD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HOOD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.