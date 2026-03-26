Here's Why Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Fell More Than Broader Market

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) ended the recent trading session at $15.21, demonstrating a -2.62% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars had gained 2.43% outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 8.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Rivian Automotive in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.59, signifying a 43.90% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.34 billion, up 8.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.4 per share and revenue of $7.05 billion, which would represent changes of +2.04% and +30.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.32% lower. At present, Rivian Automotive boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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