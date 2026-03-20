Here's Why Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest trading session, Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed at $14.91, marking a -7.49% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the a manufacturer of motor vehicles and passenger cars had gained 3.4% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Rivian Automotive in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.59, marking a 43.9% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.34 billion, indicating a 8.06% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.32 per share and revenue of $7.05 billion, which would represent changes of +5.31% and +30.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Rivian Automotive. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower. At present, Rivian Automotive boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.